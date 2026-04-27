or the second year in a row, Fort Lauderdale’s Riverwalk has been named to USA Today’s “Top 10 Riverwalks in the Country” Readers’ Choice list.

The mile-long linear park, however, slipped from seventh place in 2025 to eighth place in 2026. San Antonio’s River Walk earned the top spot this year in the annual competition, in which readers vote from a list of 10 panel-selected river walks.

Fort Lauderdale’s Riverwalk follows the New River through downtown Fort Lauderdale, connecting to adjacent walkable green spaces, shopping, dining and public art, including the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

Throughout the year, Riverwalk hosts numerous festivals and community events.