FORT LAUDERDALE — A 30 day courtesy warning on new speed restrictions enacted on the Intracoastal between the Sunrise and Oakland Park boulevard bridges is expiring in early March.

Warning signage was installed in early February with the understanding that Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officers would allow a month for boaters to get used to the new year-round, slow speed minimum wake ruling before issuing citations.

Speed was reduced in the area — known for its heavy boat and personal watercraft traffic — after a fatal Jet Ski accident last August left a vacationing teenager dead and her sister hospitalized. City and county officials said they had long fielded complaints from area residents about speeding boaters and personal watercraft operators.

“Reducing vessel speed in this stretch of the waterway will provide operators with greater reaction time to avoid collisions with other vessels, land or shore-based structures such as docks and boat lifts,” said Maj. Bill Holcomb, FWC boating and waterways section leader, in a written statement.

“Our top priority is the safety of everyone on Florida’s waterways, and this newly established zone will make boating safer for everyone using this portion of the ICW in Fort Lauderdale.”

The new year-round designation replaces a previous manatee protection zone that was in effect only from November to March.

Slow speed is generally considered 5-9 mph.

The standard fine for a first time speed infraction is about $140.