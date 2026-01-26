Meet Capt. Dyanne Black, 63, owner of Gypsea Soul Nautical Voyages, LLC in Pompano Beach.

**What type of boat do you own and what made you choose it?**

A 24-foot Sea Ray Sundeck. I chose it for smooth, comfortable cruising for my customers, and friends and family.

**What is your earliest memory on the water?**

We used to have large floating docks at our beach in Connecticut growing up. We were always on them, diving, hanging out having girl talks about life.

**When did you know that boating would be a part of your life?**

It really didn't hit me until I moved to Florida. I found a social boating club that allowed me to learn the ropes, literally!

**Who taught you the most about boating?**

Definitely the social boating club. It was easy to be hands-on as the captains took crew out and they also trained everyone in safety and etiquette twice a year. The group is Sailing Singles of South Florida.

I'm still a member today and now I get to give back.

**Do you have a favorite area to explore?**

Whiskey Creek in Dania Beach is a favorite!

They have it all! Beach, swimming, picnicking, kayaking.

**Name your boat's favorite feature:**

The blue interior lighting at night and the fabulous sound system! Sorry, that's two! (Love my boat!)

**What is the most important safety lesson?**

Always be aware. I have learned that Florida does not mandate training and many people do not know the waterways.

**Has there been a funny boating mishap that you laugh about now?**

It wasn't my boat, but I was with another captain.

The boat failed and we got grounded at Whiskey Creek.

We had to get pulled off the sandbar and towed home.

**What is on your boating playlist?**

70s baby!

**How does boating affect your friendships and family life?**

I love it when I can give them a relaxing day on the water. It's also fabulous when we end up seeing dolphins, manatee or stingrays.

**What is next on your boating bucket list?**

Captain a houseboat along the St. Johns River.

**Any advice for new boaters?**

It's scary at first. There's a lot to know and the repairs can be hefty, but take as many training classes as you can and have your boat checked out thoroughly by a professional before you buy it.