A team of University of Florida scientists have won a $1 million grant to tackle one of South Florida’s most urgent environmental threats: groundwater flooding and saltwater intrusion caused by sea level rise.

The end goal is to develop a support system to help local leaders make science-based, cost-effective choices about land use, infrastructure, climate adaptation and flooding mitigation.

“This is about getting ahead of the problem,” said Young Gu Her, an associate professor of hydrology and water resources engineering at the UF/IFAS Tropical Research and Education Center and leader of the project.

“We aim to empower local governments with clear options that reflect both environmental and community realities before today’s risks become tomorrow’s emergencies.” The project is funded by the National Science Foundation and runs from September 2025 through August 2028, with opportunities for community engagement, public input and local planning integration planned.

Scientists will focus on how nature-based strategies can reduce flood risk and protect groundwater, alongside traditional infrastructure such as canals and seawalls.

Strategies include mangrove restoration and natural or semi-natural systems known as green infrastructures such as rain gardens, porous pavement and cisterns that use vegetation, soils and landscape features to manage water and provide environmental and community benefits, Southeast Florida is especially vulnerable due to its flat topography, porous limestone bedrock and a century of development that left the region with a naturally high groundwater table.

Saltwater intrusion is already threatening freshwater supplies and farmland. “Saltwater intrusion isn’t just a future concern — it’s already happening,” Her said.

“Because of our geology, elevation and development patterns, our region is on the frontlines. It’s not just a science problem — it’s a people, food and land problem.” What sets this project apart is its emphasis on real-world application, scientists say. The decision-support system will be co-developed with local governments and will include groundwater simulations, sea level and climate projections, as well as detailed economic trade-off analysis.

“Unlike many academic models that remain theoretical, our approach brings together groundwater and soil sciences, ecology, economics, policy and community voices into a single, practical decision-support tool,” Her said. The tool will allow users to test “what-if” scenarios to see how different investments, such as restoring wetlands versus expanding stormwater systems, perform under future conditions.

A key tension in coastal water management is the mitigation of groundwater flooding that may come at the cost of increased saltwater intrusion, and vice versa. The tool will help identify optimal strategies that strike a balance or trade-off between the two, ensuring that solutions in one area do not inadvertently create new risks elsewhere. “Mangroves act like coastal shields,” Her said.

“They reduce storm surge and help prevent saltwater from pushing into freshwater. Meanwhile, wetlands and green spaces absorb excess water and recharge the aquifer. “These solutions can be more affordable than hard infrastructure, and they build long-term resilience.” Economic modeling will guide local governments in choosing strategies that offer the best return on investment.

“Economics helps communities make smart, cost-effective choices,” Her said. “We calculate how much each option reduces risk, what it costs and how it performs over time.”