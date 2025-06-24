The state had 685 “reportable” boating accidents last year, up from 659 in 2023, according to a recently released state report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

“Accidents and fatalities increased last year and that is a somber fact,” said Col. Brian Smith, director of the FWC Division of Law Enforcement. “Our goal is for everyone on the water to return to the dock safely, with great memories and no tragedies.”

Florida had nearly 1 million registered recreational boats and other watercraft in 2024. Here were the counties with the most registered recreational vessels:

• Miami-Dade County: 73,713

• Pinellas County: 50,561

• Lee County: 48,139

• Broward County: 43,744

• Hillsborough County: 41,874

• Palm Beach County: 36,814

• Brevard County: 35,001

• Orange County: 34,605

• Polk County: 31,174

• Pasco County: 28,934

• Volusia County: 28,497

• Monroe County: 27,838

• Duval County: 26,938

• Manatee County: 26,432

• Sarasota County: 24,732

• Lake County: 24,675

• Collier County: 24,472

• Charlotte County: 24,262

• Marion County: 21,753

Boating accidents by county

Listed below are counties with the most reportable accidents, which meet criteria such as a person dying or needing medical treatment for an injury or a boat sustaining at least $2,000 in property damage.

• Miami-Dade County: 75

• Monroe County: 69

• Palm Beach County: 45

• Pinellas County: 42

• Okaloosa County: 37

• Lee County: 35

• Brevard County: 29

• Sarasota County: 29

• St. Johns County: 21

• Broward County: 20

Key findings from the 2024 report:

• 685 reportable boating accidents occurred in Florida — 26 more than in 2023.

• 81 fatalities were reported — 22 more than the previous year.

• Collision with a fixed object was the leading accident type, accounting for 31 percent of incidents.

• Lack of boater education remains a major concern: 65 percent of operators involved in fatal accidents had no formal training.

Source: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.