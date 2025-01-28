DANIA BEACH — Life-long boater and yacht captain Chris Harris has long relied on Banyan Bay Marine Center for maintenance, storage and launches.

Now the full service marina, including nearly 100 in-water boat slips and dry-dockage for 200 small boats, is reportedly for sale and slated to be filled in for development — specifically170,000 square feet of warehouse space.

“My primary thought, as a resident of Dania Beach for 39 years, is that most quaint towns are remembered for their active waterfronts, not their industrial warehouses,” Harris said. “This is also the very reason I moved here.”

Located on the south bank of the Dania Cut-Off Canal west of Ravenswood Road, about 3.5 miles west of Port Everglades Inlet, Banyon Bay Marine Center’s 8-acre facility has a 2.5-acre basin. This section of the canal is popular with residents and tourists who visit the 60-year-old Rustic Inn Crabhouse and the 7.5-acre waterfront linear dock and park, Broward County Boaters Park, directly across from Banyan Bay on the canal. LSN Law, the firm representing Constellation Operating Company, notified neighborhood residents of the proposed changes in December. Constellation intends to fill in the existing marina to build two warehouse buildings for a total of 169,286 square feet, located on the eastern portion of the property.

A lake will be excavated and surrounded by landscaping to buffer the warehouse buildings and the residential neighborhoods to the west. An 8-foot masonry wall will be built along the western property line for privacy and noise reduction.

Representatives for the development shared drawings and plans during a Jan. 14 meeting at the city’s main library.

Harris is concerned about how the proposed changes will affect the boating climate.

“Why would a town allow someone to pave over usable waterfront?” he wonders.

Plans also call for several trees to be located and others removed. Harris remembers when two giant banyan trees were relocated on the property years ago, to preserve them and place them closer to the Dania Cut-Off Canal.

Dania Beach is a popular boaters’ destination with several world-class marinas, including Royale Palm Yacht Basin, Derecktor Shipyard, Harbour Towne Marina, Dania Beach Marina, Cozy Cove Marina and Seahaven Superyacht Marina.

Capt. Sandy Yawn also believes the marine industry is important to local commerce. A boating advocate and Fort Lauderdale native, the former Bravo TV "Below Deck" realty star works to mentor yacht crew and promote boating.

She said that taking away marinas to build storage units makes it difficult for the families who own boats.

“Florida is the boating capital of the world. Why on earth would they destroy the marina? We need more marinas than storage units.”

Dania Beach City Commissioner Luis Rimoli said city officials cannot comment on the project now, but interested parties can attend public hearings that will be posted on the city website online at daniabeachfl.gov.

Marine industry continues to grow Fred Barboni, marina and marine business consultant and broker, monitors the industry closely. As founder and president of Coastal Realty Advisors / Global Marina Management, he’s aware of the shortage of boat slips in South Florida — especially in Broward County.

He said that economics is a factor as fewer slips mean increased prices.

Boaters in today’s growing mega-yacht climate often face bridge height and water depth restrictions, making areas less navigable. The trend has moved many smaller boats out of Intracoastal marinas and made inland waters even more precious.

“The marinas west of I-95 are considered to be less attractive locations,” Barboni said.

But such options allow budget-sensitive boaters to participate in boating at more affordable price points.

And although South Florida has a growing large yacht industry, the support economy relies on diversity.

“The small boat industry is the seed of everything, most people start in small boats,” Barboni said. “Dania Beach has always been a hub for marine activity. “I am not an environmental expert, but it seems like whether you dig out or fill in, it is a painful, long process,” Barboni said. “It seems to be more environmentally friendly to create more water than to take away water.”

He cited the Suntex Marinas’ development at Las Olas Boulevard, and the Florida Everglades restoration project, which both aim to enhance water use in South Florida.

Boating vital to area and economy

To the east of Banyan Bay Marina is Nautical Ventures Group’s busy marina. CEO Roger Moore heads operations for the company’s marine facilities, service centers and stores with 47 employees at the marina and 135 employees overall.

With about 800 boats sold annually, Moore said his customers require dockage, storage and service for their vessels. The marina is at capacity and is a vital source for jobs and revenue for the region.

“I hate to see the marine element being diluted in Southeast Florida,” Moore said. “I truly believe we need more marine resources to support our economy. There are lots of people with 20- to 40-foot boats with nowhere to go.

“I say we need to preserve this marine center and the marine industry,” he said. “We can build warehouses anywhere.”

Links for social and online:

www.banyanbaymarina.com/

www.rusticinn.com/

www.daniabeachfl.gov/

www.lsnlaw.com/

www.maps.app.goo.gl/PXc6boU6bHHfh5P58

www.broward.org/Parks/Pages/park.aspx?park=2

Dorie Cox is a freelance writer living in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.