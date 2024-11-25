The countdown has begun for one of South Florida’s most glamorous nights.

The Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest® Black Tie Ball, presented by Broward Health in association with Republic National Distributing Company, takes place on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 6 p.m. to midnight at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

This year’s theme is inspired by the Pride Lands of Disney’s *The Lion King*.

Guests are invited to immerse themselves in a vibrant evening that celebrates the essence of the Savannah Grasslands.

“Hakuna Matata!” will be the guiding mantra as Broadway Across America brings performances to life, with Designs by Sean and the event team at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

The evening will kick off with a reception sponsored by Fision Fiber Optics by Hotwire Communications, featuring a dramatic ice bar and a signature welcome cocktail. Attendees can indulge in a selection of premium beverages, including Santa Margherita wines and a variety of spirits

including Deep Eddy Vodka, J.F. Haden’s Liquors, and Botanist Gin.

As the night unfolds, guests will be treated to special performances from the cast of the North American Tour of Disney’s “The Lion King,” accompanied by the lively sounds of the 14-piece band, Private Stock, sponsored by DEX Imaging.

This holiday gala aims to deliver an unforgettable experience as guests dance the night away, marking it as the highlight of South Florida’s social season.

For those looking to take home a piece of the magic, an online silent auction presented by Daoud’s Fine Jewelry will feature over 200 items available for bidding from the comfort of your home.

Live auction, also presented by Daoud’s Fine Jewelry, highlights include exclusive experiences such as a Tower Club Fort Lauderdale visit; an outdoor kitchen designed and installed by US Brick & Block Systems; a beauty package from Fort Lauderdale Plastic Surgery (Dr. Lisa Learn); M/Y Savoir- Faire Cruise with Captain Lee & Dinner; Ocean Manor Beach Resort Experience; Aqua Flight Water Experience; Pink Sands Harbour Island Bahamas for 10 guests; Heater, Chlorinator and Cordless Pool Cleaner from Lagasse Pools; a $25,000.00 jewelry item from Daoud’s Fine Jewelry; Green Glades West Experience from Bergeron Everglades Foundation, and more.

Guests will also have the opportunity to enter a $10,000 value giveaway with different services from VIO Med Spa.

The ballroom will be transformed to reflect the beauty of the savannah, creating a stunning backdrop for an evening filled with life, love and harmony. Attendees are encouraged to don their most glamorous black-tie attire, with local fashion designer Zola Keller showcasing gowns that range from sophisticated elegance to playful themes featuring feather boas and animal prints.

Co-chaired by Susan Renneisen, vice president of community affairs and special events for the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, and Shane Strum, president and CEO of Broward Health, the event will honor community leaders Stacy Ritter, CEO of Visit Lauderdale, as the 2024 Belle of the Ball, and Mike Weymouth, president of the Las Olas Company, recognized as this year’s commodore.

Tables of 10 are available for $4,000 to $6,000, while individual tickets can be purchased for $400. With limited availability, early purchase is recommended.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Winterfestparade.com and stay updated through the event link: [Winterfest Black Tie Ball] (https://winterfestparade.com/events/black-tie-ball).

Unable to attend? You can still bid in our online auction: https://qtego.us/qlink/winterfest.

Upcoming boat parade

Mark your calendar for the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest® Boat Parade on Saturday, Dec.14th, rocking the waterways with the theme “From Sawgrass to Seagrass: Waves of Holiday Cheer.”

The parade stages and starts in the New River in Fort Lauderdale and travels north to Lake Santa Barbara in Pompano Beach. Jack Wagner with the Florida Panthers mascots: Stanley C. Panthers and Viktor E. Rat are the grand marshals aboard the showboat presented by Fifth Third Bank.

Other entries include the Bergeron Everglades Foundation Fireworks, Amazon Santa Showboat, Entry with Ballyhoo Media, and a floating concert by Alexander Star. For the best spot to view the parade, tickets are available for the Nicklaus Children’s Health System Viewing Area.

You can still enter your boat to be a star in this year’s parade for only $35. Don’t want to decorate?

Volunteer to be a Control Boater for the Parade. Visit WinterfestParade.com or call 954.767.0686 for details.