Before the big dinner and family get-together, a few thousand participants are expected to burn some calories in the annual 5k run/walk race on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, during the 13th Annual Fort Lauderdale Turkey Trot taking place along State Road A1A.

Walkers and runners of all skill levels are encouraged to join in the race which starts at 7:30 a.m. at Las Olas Oceanside Park, 3000 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Proceeds will benefit local nonprofits.

For more information visit www.turkeytrotftl.com.

Photos | Courtesy Turkey Trot Fort Lauderdale