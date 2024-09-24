Meet charter boat captain and Dania Beach resident Michael John Meeker, 55, who owns a 23-foot Harris pontoon he named Prosperity. He owns his own charter boat business.

How did you get into boating?

I grew up on the edge of the Everglades in west Broward and started hunting, fishing and traveling in a v-hull rowboat.

What is your must-have item on board?

Essential items for my nautical excursions include a smartphone for its versatile applications and an ample supply of water, complemented by electrolyte powder to ensure proper hydration throughout the journey.

Describe what you like best about boating in South Florida:

All the different types of wildlife I get to see and the fact that we can boat year round.

What do you like least?

1: The proliferation of no-wake zones in areas where they may not be necessary.

2: The declining water quality in inshore areas.

3: The presence of unsafe and inconsiderate boaters which can detract from the overall experience.

4. Docking lights are not headlights for a boat, and it is illegal to drive with them on at night. I just got in from a night trip and saw a few people doing using them.

Your most challenging experience on the water?

During a voyage on the Okeechobee Waterway, our then vessel, a 32-foot pontoon boat with enclosed cabin, encountered a waterspout. The powerful vortex caught our boat, causing it to rotate several times before completely capsizing.

In the aftermath, I was forced to swim to a nearby bridge for safety. Given the urgency of the situation and lack of immediate assistance, I had to scale the bridge structure from the water level to seek help.

Meanwhile, my family members — including my parents, aunt and spouse — were left in a precarious position. They sought temporary shelter beneath the bridge, enduring the ongoing turbulent weather conditions.

The incident underscores the unpredictable nature of waterway navigation and the importance of emergency preparedness when undertaking such journeys.

What is your furthest distance traveled by boat?

I have traveled three times from Fort Lauderdale to Stuart in the Intracoastal and back, and once returning by way of the ocean. I learned you can sure save a lot of time going into ocean if it is a very calm day and make sure to plan your fuel stops or carry extra fuel on board.

Favorite destination to take the boat?

For family leisure and aquatic recreation, we frequent the Haulover Sandbar. This location provides an ideal setting for relaxation, swimming, and quality time with loved ones.

What is your dream boat?

Given sufficient docking space and financial resources for fuel, my preference would be a 46-foot Leopard power catamaran. This vessel is an attractive option due to its manageability for two people and its extensive cruising capabilities, allowing for a wide range of potential destinations.

Advice to new boaters:

When approaching a dock, it is advisable to position the vessel’s bow into the current to facilitate a smoother docking process.

Additionally, it is recommended to reduce speed and maintain heightened awareness of your surroundings.

By adopting a more measured pace, you will likely enhance your ability to observe and appreciate the diverse wildlife and various points of interest in your environment.