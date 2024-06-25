When: July 14(an extra day recently enacted), along with July 24-25; (last consecutive Wednesday and Thursday of July each year).

Daily Bag Limit: 6perpersonforMonroeCountyand Biscayne National Park; 12 per person for rest of Florida

Possession limit on the water: equal to the daily bag limit

Possession limit off the water: equal to the daily bag limit on the first day and double the daily bag limit on the second day

Possession limits are enforced on and off the water.

Minimum Size Limit: Carapace mustbe larger than 3", measured in the water. Possession and use of a measuring device required at all times.

Night Diving: Prohibited in Monroe County (only during sport season).Diving is defined as swimming at or below the surface of the water.

Regular lobster season begins at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 6, ending at midnight March 31, 2025.