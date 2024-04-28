The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, A-10 Warthog Demo Team, Navy F-18 Super Hornet and the Ghost Squadron will fly over Fort Lauderdale Beach during the Air Dot Show May 11-12.

Spectators can buy tickets to view from land, or boaters can anchor on the eastern perimeter of the Coast Guard Safety Zone, which extends for four miles parallel with the flight path of performing aircraft and is about one mile away from the air show centerline. For more detailed information, visit https://fortlauderdaleairshow.com/viewing-from-a-boat.