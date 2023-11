The Middle River, that is, on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 5:30 p.m. when Santa departs from the Colohatchee Park boat ramp in Wilton Manors. Watch zones include Island City Park Preserve, 823 NE 28th St., Wilton Manors, and Richardson Historic Park, 1937 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors. Middle River residents are known to come out and wave as Santa sails past.