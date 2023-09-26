Beer is big at Oktoberfest events taking place across South Florida, including in Oakland Park from Oct. 6-8 at Jaco Pastorius Park, 4000 Dixie Highway, Oakland Park, where you can load up on bratwurst, pretzels and potato pancakes.

On Oct. 7 and Oct. 21 the German American Society in Hollywood, 6401 Washington St., Hollywood, will be party-ready with entertainment, food and more, along with Checkers Old Munchen, 2209 E. Atlantic Blvd. in Pompano Beach, which hosts their annual event on Oct. 15.