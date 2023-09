Lanakila means "victory" in Hawaiian. Iki means "child of,” so the Lanakila Ski Outrigger Canoe Club is a child of victory, according to the group’s website. The group’s mission: honoring Hawaiian culture through the Polynesian sport of outrigger canoeing.

The group, which is open to the public, meets several times a week at Holland Park and Hollywood beach in Hollywood. For more information visit https://www.outriggerfun.org.