With the waves inside the 49-foot-long Air-Sea

Interaction Saltwater Tank (ASIST) looking like small ripples rushing to a shoreline, Katie Simi, a University of

Miami doctoral student, stood on a small step ladder and

dropped a clump of sargassum seaweed into the current.

Just a few steps away, Maria Josefina Olascoaga,

professor of ocean sciences, recorded all the action

with a high-definition camcorder, jotting down the

speed of the brown macroalgae after it traversed the

length of the tank.

The whole process would be repeated more than

a dozen times in June inside the Rosenstiel School of

Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science’s SUSTAIN

Laboratory.

While the experiment did not have the stunning visual effect of the simulated Category 5 hurricane conditions

that are sometimes created in the tank’s bigger brother —

the 75-foot-long Surge-Structure-Atmosphere Interaction

wind-wave tank — it is of profound importance.

Using ASIST and other techniques, Olascoaga

and team members from the Nonlinear Dynamics

Laboratory, are studying how the combined action of

ocean currents, wind and waves affect the transport of

sargassum seaweed.

Every year since 2011, the free-floating seaweed

has inundated the Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico and

Florida coastlines during the hot summer months, emitting toxic fumes and wreaking havoc on coastal ecosystems as it decays.

Combining experiments in the laboratory

with drifters deployed in matts of thick

seaweed, scientist Maria Josefina Olascoaga

hopes to learn more about the oceanic

conditions that transport the

brown macroalgae.

“Understanding and learning more about its movement in order to predict where it will end up is challenging,” Olascoaga said. “Wave heights, current velocities,

and wave energy all come into play. And that’s where

ASIST is helping us.”

During three days of simulations, Olascoaga and

her team placed several samples of sargassum into the

ASIST tank, adjusting wave and wind velocities to determine the parameters for a mathematical model for

the motion of sargassum rafts, flexible stems kept afloat

by bladders filled with gas.

“The dynamical systems model envisions sargassum rafts as networks of floating particles of finite size connected by elastic springs,” said Francisco Javier Beron- Vera, a physical oceanographer and research associate

professor in the Department of Atmospheric Sciences.

He is also coprincipal investigator with Olascoaga on her

three-year National Science Foundation-funded study on

the transport of sargassum seaweed.

The results of their experiments are being analyzed. But they are just one component of the project.

Specially modified drifters deployed within thick

matts of sargassum, and an analysis of the biomechanical

properties of the seaweed, will complement what has been

learned from data gleaned from the tank experiments.

Cedric Guigand, a senior research associate in the

Department of Ocean Sciences, will lead a team of scientists up to 30 miles off the coast of Miami into the Gulf

Stream to deploy 24 drifters equipped with GPS trackers

into thick patches of sargassum, obtaining figures that

will help validate the experiments conducted in ASIST.

Guigand has attached strings from mops to the

bottom of each drifter to ensure they stay entangled in

the sargassum. “They look like Medusas,” he said.

Now, it’s just a waiting game. Olascoaga and Beron-

Vera are monitoring satellite ocean images, hoping to

locate large matts of seaweed that can accommodate

Guigand’s drifters.

Meanwhile, Nathan Putman and Taylor Beyea, scientists at LGL – Ecological Research Associates, which is

participating in the study, are studying the tensile strength

and stretching properties of sargassum seaweed, hoping

to learn more about the forces that break it apart.

Gage Bonner, a postdoctoral associate and member

of the Nonlinear Dynamics Laboratory, is working out

statistical problems related to forecasting the arrival of

sargassum at coastlines.

“It’s something where we would be able to say,

‘Okay, there’s so much sargassum in this area. What

times do we think it might start to arrive at various places?’ It’s a different aspect of the project that complements the other areas,” Gage said.

Gustavo Jorge Goni, a physical oceanographer with

the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s

Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory,

who is also collaborating on the project, said the study

will help shed light on other areas of marine transport, such as the accumulation of debris pollution and

search-and-rescue operations at sea.

Olascoaga’s study comes after satellite images this

year revealed massive patches of sargassum, known as

the Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt, headed this way.

In some respects, the study is akin to storm forecasting, Olascoaga pointed out.

“Of course, sargassum has its benefits. It’s a vital habitat that provides food and refuge for fish, birds,

crabs, and many other marine organisms,” she said.

“But still, we need to know how it is affected by ocean

conditions to make any kind of predictions as to where

it’s going. And that’s were our research comes in.”