Up and down the state, Florida’s coastal cities hold monthly beach cleanups that

count on the public to pick up debris.

Pictured: Locally, Hollywood’s Beach Sweep Clean-Up is held on the second

Saturday of every month from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Volunteers meet at Charnow Park, at

Garfield Street and State Road A1A. Register at www.hollywoodfl.org/746/Keep-

Hollywood-Beautiful, or call 954- 967-4357.

Volunteers are needed at Fort Lauderdale’s Beach Sweep, also held the second

Saturday of every month, from 7-11 a.m., meeting at The Hub, 300 S. Fort Lauderdale

Beach Blvd., at Las Olas Boulevard and State Road A1A North. Limited volunteer

parking is available just northeast of the Las Olas Intracoastal Bridge at 240 Las Olas

Circle, until 11 a.m. No pre-registration is necessary. Visit www.fortlauderdale.gov.

In Pompano Beach, volunteers scour the beach from 7-9 a.m., meeting at Pompano

Beach Pier the first Sunday of the month. Visit https://parks.pompanobeachfl.gov/

programs/beach-clean-up for more information or call 954-786-4111.