Keeping it Clean
Up and down the state, Florida’s coastal cities hold monthly beach cleanups that
count on the public to pick up debris.
Pictured: Locally, Hollywood’s Beach Sweep Clean-Up is held on the second
Saturday of every month from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Volunteers meet at Charnow Park, at
Garfield Street and State Road A1A. Register at www.hollywoodfl.org/746/Keep-
Hollywood-Beautiful, or call 954- 967-4357.
Volunteers are needed at Fort Lauderdale’s Beach Sweep, also held the second
Saturday of every month, from 7-11 a.m., meeting at The Hub, 300 S. Fort Lauderdale
Beach Blvd., at Las Olas Boulevard and State Road A1A North. Limited volunteer
parking is available just northeast of the Las Olas Intracoastal Bridge at 240 Las Olas
Circle, until 11 a.m. No pre-registration is necessary. Visit www.fortlauderdale.gov.
In Pompano Beach, volunteers scour the beach from 7-9 a.m., meeting at Pompano
Beach Pier the first Sunday of the month. Visit https://parks.pompanobeachfl.gov/
programs/beach-clean-up for more information or call 954-786-4111.