ManySouthFloridianswillheadtotheirboats,backyardsorlocalbeachestocelebrate the country’s 247th Independence Day.

There’s no shortage of beachside festivities including Fort Lauderdale’s 4th of July Spectacular (www.fortlauderdale.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/19257/431?curm=7&c...) at Las Olas Oceanside Park, Hollywood’s Fourth of July Observance (www.hollywoodfl.org/860/Fourth-of-July-Observance), and Pompano Beach’s 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza (www.pompanobeachfl.gov/events/4th- of-july-firework-extravaganza)atFisherFamilyPier.