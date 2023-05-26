They took to boating during COVID’S onset in 2020, a small group compelled to support the LGBTQ+ community with a flotilla down the New River during Gay Pride Month.

Now, three years later on Saturday, June 10, the event that started with 20 boats will double to 40 when it departs at 1:30 p.m. from Esplanade Park in downtown Fort Lauderdale, proceeding to the Intracoastal and ending at Sunrise Bay at Mile Marker 1062.3.

It’s official title: the 4th Annual FLoatarama Flotilla, presented by Hunter’s Nightclubs in Wilton Manors. As a prelude to the main event, a garden party will take place June 4 from 3-6 p.m. at The House on The River. The grassroots effort has grown into a nonprofit foundation funded by local business and gay rights agencies. U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, whose district includes areas in Broward and Dade, will serve as grand marshal aboard a 130-foot M/V Catalina. Others can bring their own craft or buy tickets for spots on a charter vessel.

Last year, FLoatarama awarded $50,000 in grants to four South Florida LGBTQ non- profits. All proceeds will again go to the FLoatarama LGBTQ Youth Fund, according to the group’s written statement.

For more information visit FLoatarama.org.