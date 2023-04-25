The Hillsboro Inlet Sailing Club recently concluded their annual Spring Youth Sailing session for kids ages 8 to 18 at Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach. The kids honed skills on the club’s 13 Optimist prams and O’Pen skiffs. Registration is offered first to club members and then to the public for remaining vacant spots.

Registration for the fall session starts Aug. 19. For nonclub members the cost is $75 per session. For more information e-mail HISCYouthSailing@gmail.com.