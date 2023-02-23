Meet Jorge Ameglio, 53, a real estate broker and Boca Raton resident. He owns three boats: a Galeon 640 Fly, a Brabus Shadow 900 and a Boston Whaler 270 Dauntless. All are named Godspeed. He enjoys going out with his wife and daughters.

When did you start boating?

Born and raised in Panama, surrounded by the Pacific and Atlantic, I was always fascinated with the ocean and boats.

In my mid-teens I became a certified diver and then transitioned to boating after coming to the U.S. at 16. At 18 I bought my small whaler.

Favorite places to go aboard your boat:

The Florida Keys, especially Marathon where we own an amazing oceanfront point lot surrounded by wildlife, restaurants and reefs.

Who goes along with you? How often are you out on your boats?

Friends and family. We go almost every weekend, weather permitting.

Aside from safety gear, what is your must-have item to take on board?

Describe your greatest challenge while boating?

Moving the yacht before a storm since the conditions change quickly and are unpredictable.

Do you have a dream boat?

The Sirena 88. The design and layout are extraordinary.

What do you like best about boating in South Florida?

The fact that you have easy access to open ocean, the Florida Keys and the Bahamas.

Any advice to new boaters?

Please take the boating class and get very familiar with all the systems on your boat before taking friends and family out.

Sun protection wear gear and water toys and floaties.