Right under the neon beer sign that says “No politics. Ladies May Be Present,” a band of fishing-doers were arguing vigorously about the presidential election. In ordinary times, that subject closes long before Thanksgiving but these are not ordinary times. We were deep in December with political passion still in fashion.

Tiller, who’s chairman of the steering committee here at the Fish or Cut Bait Society, admonished the squawkers that we’re a fishing club, not a political convention, and anyway the election was over and a lady was present: The Statuesque Patina (her legal name) was helping her husband, well-known lumberjack Paul Bunion, to sweep up loose pine needles.

Ladies are technically eligible but the membership committee doesn’t recruit them actively, if you know what I mean. Some of us wish that could be changed if only somebody else would do it. We’re afraid that if we insist we’ll be appointed to the committee and made to recruit them ourselves.

The first woman I would nominate is The Statuesque Patina, and not only because she cheerfully sweeps the floor. Patina is a professional life coach whose inspiring talk on growing old gracefully is one of our most popular events.

Paul is a seasonal member. He and Patina drive a team of 18-wheelers down from Canada every winter with a load of fine pines to sell for the holidays. They donate one of their best trees to decorate the clubhouse. That’s why there were pine needles on the floor on the day of the political dustup.

If you know many Canadians, you know they pay close attention to our politics, which is curious because we pay no attention at all to theirs.

That is, until their prime minister said something nice about Miami’s most odious enemy, the one who just finished living to age 90 without once being assassinated, nobody here even knew Canada had a prime minister.

Patina and Paul could yap your ears off about American politics, but they are smart enough to change the subject instead.

When Tiller interrupted the argument, Paul deftly redirected the conversation to fishing. If you don’t know many Canadians, you might think fishing is all they know about. Wrong. They know a lot about hockey, too.

Paul tried to explain why Canadians are so fond of fishing for walleye, and why they — the fish, not the Canadians — are called pickerel in Ontario and doré in Quebec. He said Canadians love walleye because they fight each other over who gets to climb aboard the boat first.

He segued from that into a lesson on how to fillet northern pike while excluding their Y-shaped bones, which appear to be entirely non-functional except for getting stuck in your teeth or throat. Finally he told his ice-fishing joke, which cracks everyone up every time he tells it.

Everyone wants to fish with Paul when he comes down because he so appreciates being able to do it in December. If he were back home, he’d be trucking his pines across frozen lakes where the ice is 4 feet thick.

I took him last year to fish for butterfly peacock and largemouth bass. He caught only one of each and they weren’t big but Paul was so happy that he made me shoot about 100 photos of him with those fish. The Statuesque Patina printed them on Xmas cards that they e-mailed to all their neighbors, friends and relatives up north.

While Paul Bunion was entertaining the political antagonists, other fishing-doers were burnt-toasting the memory of the old guy they had all wished someone would kill but nobody did and finally he died on his own.

Enormé Barrigón, the baritone, sat at a few feet away at the bar with a ukulele and a notebook resting on his XL paunch, furtively setting their words to music. He was composing a ballad, No Mas el Queso Grande. In English, that’s “The Big Cheese is No More.” Enormé is sure it will top the Spanish language pop charts and eventually become a Latin American folk classic, the likes of Guantanamera or even La Bamba.

“Half those guys are delusional ultra-liberals and the other half are fanatics too radical for the alt-right,” Enormé whispered to me. “If they were talking about American politics, they would be trying to kill each other. The only thing they can argue about cordially is who hates Fidel the most.”

I’d better explain why a Latin American musician plays a ukulele.

As a youth, Enormé sang in a mariachi band. He played guitarrón, that huge acoustic bass guitar. In the taverns he patrolled, customers tipped the musicians with beer.

Enormé’s gut grew and grew, pushing his guitarrón farther and farther away until his fingers could not reach the strings. When he tried propping it atop his belly it squished his nose, which made his voice sound awful. At last he resorted to the ukulele.

Tiller, who takes his duties as steering committee chairman very seriously, drifted between the ongoing discussions, frowning, hoping they wouldn’t get out of hand. I took him aside and advised him to lighten up because the political tension had dissipated, thanks to Paul Bunion.

“I guess you’re right,” Tiller said, “but for a while there I was afraid I would have to call an emergency session of the disciplinary committee. That would have been terribly awkward.”

What?! I cried. I had no idea we had a disciplinary committee.

Who are the members? I asked.

“The guys who were arguing about politics,” Tiller said.

While all that was going on, Trickle, the rich guy, was reassuring a bunch of members who were worried about the economy with a new administration in Washington.

Stoney Brokium, who doesn’t have two cents to rub together, listened raptly while Trickle advised patience. He said the rich are sure to get richer, and when they do they will invest in stuff — Trickle couldn’t say exactly what stuff — and some of that money will find its way into Stoney’s empty pockets somehow. Trickle couldn’t say exactly how.

Stoney wondered if it was happening already. He showed Trickle a quarter he had found that day, in the gutter by a parking meter.

“Hallelujah!” Trickle shouted and gave Stoney a big hug. “You see? The system works!”