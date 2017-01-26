“The water level is rising,” someone said in a normal tone of voice, and someone else said “what?” So he said it again louder and others began asking “What? What?” Someone else called out, “The water level is rising,” and another one hollered it.

In less time than it takes for a splash ring to subside, the rest were screaming, “The water level is rising! The water level is rising!”

A sign on the wall here at the Fish or Cut Bait Society says:

When in danger

Or in doubt

Run in circles,

Jump and shout.

To a man, the crowd complied. Cleat Bollard, the dockmaster, forced his way through a mob storming the PFD locker. He named it that because there isn’t enough space on it to paint “personal flotation devices” which he can’t spell anyway and besides, he thinks that is a silly euphemism for “life jackets.”

Cleat looked at the tidal gauge and sure enough, since 9 a.m. the water level had risen by 10 inches, coinciding almost exactly with the presidential inauguration ceremonies in Washington.

Everyone was at the clubhouse to watch that because the joint provides a calming atmosphere in times of crisis, fright and panic. As soon as they saw the tidal gauge, a bunch of the guys in their life jackets ran back inside, shaking fists and swearing at the television, where the new president had just finished his speech.

“The polar ice cap is melting!” they yelled. “We told you so! Chinese hoax indeed.”

They didn’t exactly say “indeed.” They used an anatomical epithet not quite mild enough to print.

Even before the inauguration, everybody was on edge about global warming and sea level rise with a big change looming in the national political culture.

We had been gloomy, too, since the beginning of the campaign last year when it became evident that among all those early candidates, there wasn’t a single serious fishing-doer or even an ordinary nature boy or girl as far as we could tell.

That’s too bad because we all would have voted for someone like that, liberal or conservative.

Without such a president, we were scared by learning the day before the inauguration that Earth — the whole planet, mind you — had exceeded its global high temperature record for the third straight year. That had never happened before, at least not since 1880, which is as far back as reliable stats go.

I tried to calm some of the fear by explaining that climate is weather data expressed in 30-year segments, meaning that one or two years’ worth of weather don’t necessarily reflect a long-term trend. There will be ups and downs in average temperatures, rainfall totals, hurricane frequency and such as that, but unless there’s an uptick across a full 30-year range you can’t accurately label it a trend.

I’m considered a credible source because I used to cover weather for the daily newspaper and am the only member who understands El Niño. Not only that, I used to read a lot of science fiction.

My pedantry elicited knowing comments like “Oh” and “Really?” but I’m afraid I didn’t ease anyone’s anxiety. It’s popular in some circles to scoff at the notion that natural climate change’s occurrence and dangers are enhanced by industrial and other pollution, but that’s not how we think at the Fish or Cut Bait Society.

Our outfit takes it seriously and wants something done about any part of it that anything can be done about. Also, as you’ve seen, a lot of us tend to react rather fearfully to the smallest signs of alarm. We gallop about, crying, “To arms! To arms!”

Immediate emergencies aside, we are pretty nervous about careless sewage control, deteriorating water quality, acid in the oceans, declining fish populations, fossil fuel power supply, coral reef deterioration and other bad things that could be prevented or reduced by sensible environmental regulations.

We react against over-regulation, especially when the burden is placed disproportionately upon us by unfair fishing restrictions. At the same time, we have hard stares and dirty words for those who would sic the forces of industrial greed against Nature, our mother.

By his record, the new president has intensified the latter concern. We hope he will hasten to make us happy, or at least much happier than we are now.

Once the over-reaction to Inauguration Day’s high water subsided at the Fish or Cut Bait Society, we opened beers and debated, civilly, the notion of inviting the new president to join as an honorary member and fish with us when he’s in South Florida. A few volunteered to teach him what a rod and reel are, and which end to hold them by.

Some of us thought he would have a great time and be overcome by empathy and devote his administration to our causes. Others, including me, worried that he would gaze upon our national

park lands and waters and droolingly envision luxury golf resorts. We’re certain he wouldn’t let us fish the water hazards.

Trickle, the rich guy, said we should give the new president a chance and I said of course we should, but not with that stuff.

While we discussed this, I was drafted for an investigating posse. Our mission was to find out who instigated that day’s panic over the rising water level.

Led by well-known investigative yachtsman Bob Windward, we got to the bottom of it quickly. Tyro, the new guy, confessed while professing innocence.

“I was only reading the tide report,” he said. “Here, I saved it.” He handed us his cell phone and we all looked at the screen.

“The water level is rising,” it said — precisely the words that Tyro had read aloud, instigating the commotion, which had overpowered his recitation of the next sentence: “There are two hours and five minutes until high tide.”

We the posse presented our findings to Tiller, the chairman of the steering committee, who acted as judge in accordance with the Fish or Cut Bait Constitution. He formally absolved Tyro of guilt and put him on probation.

“I meant no harm, your honor,” Tyro said. “It was just a tide report. If everybody hadn’t started shouting they would have heard the rest of it and nothing else would have happened.”

Tiller agreed, but he still felt obliged to admonish Tyro: “You have a knack for saying the wrong thing at the worst time. From now on, don’t read that stuff aloud. You might be misunderstood and anyhow, everybody here knows how to check the tides for themselves. Now have a beer and sin no more.”

