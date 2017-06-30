There’s a freshwater canal at the edge of the Everglades where I like to fish because it’s a day-saver. On the way home from near failure elsewhere, I can pick off a few chubby butterfly peacock in a few minutes while fishing afoot.

It’s public water with public access that I’ve no proper right to keep secret, but I’m selfish. I’ve brought only three friends there — one who lives in northwestern New York state and gets down here only during Christmas week, one who dwells in Fort Lauderdale and is uneasy about crossing the Broward-Dade boundary unescorted, and Tom Lundstedt.

Tom’s a local guy, a retired fireman-paramedic who knows his way around Miami-Dade County, so in the spirit of a slightly paranoid secret keeper I hesitated to tell him where to meet me.

I could have picked him up at his place and blindfolded him, but that would have meant driving him home too, which would have spoiled this story’s surprise ending.

Wait a while for that.

Tom doubted I was serious about protecting my spot by slaying and burying him there after we finished fishing. I would need a large, conspicuous backhoe to dig the rocky ground. Getting rid of his big red pickup would have been another problem. He knew I would not risk polluting the water by pushing the truck down the boat ramp.

Mostly, I decided to trust Tom because of who he is. As a boy, he carried a first aid kit and tried to save injured birds and animals he found in the rural areas. He never outgrew it and spent his working days saving lives.

If a man like that can’t be trusted with a good fishing spot, I don’t want to know it.

I told Tom the canal has butterfly peacock, largemouth bass, Mayan cichlids, bluegills and jaguar guapote, a less familiar exotic species.

A week earlier, another fly fishing partner –- the one in Fort Lauderdale — and I had caught all those, including a couple of very beefy peacocks.

Conditions had changed. In that prior week, if you owned rain you were rich. Now you couldn’t give it away, because in seven days the rainfall gauges of southeast Florida had collected more rain than the monthly average for June.

A week ago, I had walked almost to the end of the ramp, wetting my shoe soles but not my ankles. Now it was under water for almost its full length, knee deep and more. Alongside the levee across the way, a wide flat had been dry a week before and the fish were concentrated in the canal. Now the flat was fully under water, letting the fish spread out.

We’ll have to work harder, I told Tom, but we’ll catch fish. It’s all about covering lots of territory and keeping our flies in flight and in the water.

In time, Tom got his hookset timing down and caught a small but decent mess of small but decent fish.

“Are these good to eat? My girlfriend said I should bring home some fish,” Tom said when he boated the first Mayan. I told him they’re good. He flipped it into the cooler. Back at the ramp with the afternoon’s rain beginning, he transferred his keepers to a plastic bag that had held his lunch, put that in the bed of his pickup and headed home, a drive of about 35 miles in traffic time.

“I got home and resuscitated one of the fish,” he texted later. “It’s swimming in my sink.”

I demanded to know the rest of the story. Here it is, all in his words:

“I found myself rushing down Krome Avenue, worried that the fish I had invited home to dinner were going to spoil. It was 95 degrees and they were thrown in the bed of my truck in a Publix plastic bag with no ice.

“There was nowhere to stop and many delays due to road construction. After over an hour I finally arrived and ran into my kitchen. Looking in the bag, I saw one of the Mayans gasping, with gill movement.

“Then I realized the jaguar was missing. I went and looked in my truck bed and found he had escaped the bag. He had been sliding around during the ride and had wound up in the corner under my tool box. To my amazement, I saw that he too still had signs of life.

“My paramedic instincts kicked in and I brought him to the kitchen sink. I now had two critically ill patients. I began mouth to mouth — no, just kidding. I began running water through their mouths and out the gills.

“The jaguar immediately responded to treatment and was soon swimming around the sink, fully recovered.

“Despite my heroic attempts the Mayan didn't make it. He was, by the way, very tasty.

“So now I was stuck with what to do with the jaguar. I did have a good laugh when I told my daughter to look in the sink.

“I ended up taking him to a lake by my girlfriend’s house, where he swam away — the luckiest fish of the day.”

